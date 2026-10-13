Star Plus’ upcoming supernatural saga Apsara is gearing up to bring mythology, supernatural powers and a battle for Amrit to television, with the makers promising a visually ambitious world. However, creating the show’s opening episode came with its own set of challenges. Actor Anushka Merchande has revealed that shooting the episode took almost six days, with the team filming some of the initial sequences at real locations, including Mumbai’s iconic Bandra Fort.

Anushka Merchande reveals Star Plus’ Apsara took almost 6 days to shoot its opening episode: “It was pretty chaotic”

Drawing inspiration from Samudra Manthan, Apsara combines elements of ancient mythology with high-stakes drama and elaborate visual effects. The show’s first glimpse has offered a look at its larger-than-life setting, with VFX expected to play a significant role in bringing its supernatural elements to the screen. According to Anushka, the production also relied on real locations to establish the world of the series, making the outdoor shoot an experience that was both demanding and enjoyable.

Speaking about the filming experience, Anushka shared, “We’ve just started shooting for Star Plus’ Apsara, and there’s already so much to talk about! We shot some of the opening sequences at real locations in the show with great VFX. It took us almost 6 days to shoot opening episode. Locations were crowded, the sun was beating down on us, and between the heat, sand and everything happening around us, it was pretty chaotic. But it was also so much fun!"

Her account offers a glimpse into the effort involved in establishing the show’s setting from its very first episode. Filming amid crowds and challenging weather conditions required the team to navigate the practicalities of outdoor production while working towards the visual scale envisioned for the supernatural drama.

Earlier, the show’s lead actor Samiksha Jaiswal had spoken about her character, Sunehri, an Apsara entrusted with protecting the Amrit from evil forces. Explaining what drew her to the role, Samiksha said, “There is something exciting about playing an Apsara whose story goes beyond her beauty. I play Sunehri, who has the extraordinary responsibility of protecting the Amrit from evil forces. At the same time, she has people she loves and wants to keep safe. What interests me is how she carries both responsibilities, as a guardian of the Amrit and as someone deeply attached to her loved ones. Her courage, her emotions and the choices she makes are what define her. She feels fear and worries about those she loves, but still finds the strength to step forward. An Apsara isn’t waiting for her hero. She is the hero.”

Apsara will premiere on October 21 and air daily at 10:30 p.m. on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show is expected to replace Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which stars Smriti Irani alongside an ensemble cast.

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