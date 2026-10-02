The latest song from the romantic film explores the uncertainty and vulnerability of love through Rahul Nair’s composition and Dev Pandey’s lyrics.

The makers of Main Na Raha Mera, presented by T-Series, have released their latest song, ‘Shayad’, featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai. The romantic track brings together composer Rahul Nair, lyricist Dev Pandey and singer Rekha Bhardwaj, whose distinctive vocals add an emotional layer to the song.

‘Shayad’ song from Main Na Raha Mera out now: Rekha Bhardwaj voices Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai’s romantic track

‘Shayad’ explores the emotions that often remain unspoken in a relationship, including uncertainty, longing and vulnerability. Rather than taking a larger-than-life musical approach, the song unfolds through a relatively intimate treatment, allowing its melody and lyrics to carry the emotional weight.

Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai feature prominently in the song’s video, bringing the romantic track’s central emotions into its visual narrative. Their presence forms an important part of the song as it explores feelings that can be difficult to articulate.

Rekha Bhardwaj’s voice is another key element of ‘Shayad’. Known for her distinctive vocal texture, the singer brings a lived-in quality to the composition, allowing the lyrics to retain a personal and intimate character.

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Talking about the song, Rekha Bhardwaj said, “For me, a song like ‘Shayad’ is about finding the emotion within the words and allowing it to come through honestly. There is a certain vulnerability in the way the lyrics have been written, and Rahul’s composition gives that emotion a lot of space. I wanted the voice to feel as though someone was actually speaking from the heart. What I particularly liked about the song was its simplicity.”

Adhyayan Suman added, “‘Shayad’ is very special to us because it captures emotions that are not always easy to express. Rahul’s melody and Dev’s lyrics have come together beautifully; and having Rekha ji sing it gives the song a soul of its own. I hope audiences connect with what we have tried to convey.”

Main Na Raha Mera is written and directed by Amit Kasaria, with Dharmesh Sangani serving as producer and Johari Tailor as co-producer. ‘Shayad’ is now available on streaming platforms, while its music video is exclusively available on the T-Series YouTube page.

Also Read: Arijit Singh voices Main Na Raha Mera title track featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai

More Pages: Main Na Raha Mera Box Office Collection

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