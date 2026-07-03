The actress is set to return as fan-favourite Sweety Gupta before taking on a contrasting role in Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Shriya Pilgaonkar gears up for two theatrical releases in September with Mirzapur: The Film and Haiwaan

Shriya Pilgaonkar is set for a busy September at the box office with two theatrical releases arriving within a span of one week. The actress will first reprise her popular role of Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur: The Film, scheduled to release on September 4, followed by Haiwaan, director Priyadarshan's thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which is slated to hit cinemas on September 11.

Shriya Pilgaonkar gears up for two theatrical releases in September with Mirzapur: The Film and Haiwaan

The back-to-back releases mark an important phase in Shriya's career as she balances two projects that belong to entirely different genres. While Mirzapur: The Film brings back one of the franchise's most loved characters, Haiwaan is expected to present the actress in a new cinematic space with a distinctly different role.

Shriya made her Hindi film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Fan and has since built a diverse body of work across films, streaming platforms and international projects. Over the years, she has featured in acclaimed web series and films including Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, The Broken News, Mandala Murders, Beecham House, and Chhal Kapat, earning recognition for portraying varied characters across genres.

The recently released teaser of Mirzapur: The Film generated considerable excitement among fans of the franchise, with many welcoming the return of Sweety Gupta. Although the character's journey has remained memorable for audiences over the years, the film is expected to revisit the world of Mirzapur on a larger cinematic scale.

On the other hand, Haiwaan places Shriya in a completely different setting. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles and is among the filmmaker's anticipated projects. While details about Shriya's character have been kept under wraps, the film is expected to showcase another side of the actress's screen presence.

Apart from her September releases, Shriya has also announced her next project, Baara Number, a horror film directed by actor-comedian Vir Das. The announcement adds another genre to her growing filmography as she continues to expand her work across theatrical cinema and streaming platforms.

With Mirzapur: The Film and Haiwaan arriving in theatres just days apart, September is shaping up to be a significant month for Shriya Pilgaonkar as she headlines two contrasting projects while continuing to build a career that spans both digital and big-screen entertainment.

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar graces The Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026

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