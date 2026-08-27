National Award winner Shekhar Kapur is set to revisit his iconic film Masoom with a fresh take titled Masoom: The Next Generation. The original film, which released 43 years ago, holds a special place in Indian cinema and continues to be regarded as a cult classic. The latest update on the much awaited film is that Academy Award winner A R Rahman has already begun work on the project.

A R Rahman records 3 songs for Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The Next Generation

Rahman will compose the music for the film and has already recorded three songs in Los Angeles. He will also co-produce the project alongside Shekhar Kapur.

Shekhar and Rahman’s association dates back to 2002, when they collaborated on the Bollywood style musical Bombay Dreams in London. The musical came into being after Shekhar introduced Andrew Lloyd Webber to Bollywood music, eventually bringing Rahman on board for the production.

Masoom: The Next Generation is a fresh take on Shekhar Kapur’s iconic drama. Like the original, the film will explore changing family dynamics, identity and relationships across generations.

Masoom: The Next Generation is the second film in the series after the iconic Masoom, which released in 1983. It will star Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj from the original cast. Interestingly, Jugal played a child actor in the first film. Kaveri Kapur, the daughter of Shekhar Kapur, will make her acting debut with the sequel. It will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Sridevi 63rd birth anniversary: Shekhar Kapur recalls “electric energy” of India’s first female superstar on Mr India sets; says, “She was a gift to us”

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