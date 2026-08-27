Actress Bhagyashree recently revisited the story behind her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya during an upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer Season 5. The actress revealed that acting was not part of her original plans and that she had initially intended to move abroad for her studies. Bhagyashree recalled that filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and his father, Raj Babu, once visited her home to discuss a film. However, she initially misunderstood the reason for their visit and thought they had come with a marriage proposal.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Bhagyashree reveals Sooraj Barjatya narrated Maine Pyar Kiya story seven times; says, “Mujhe laga ki shayad ye shaadi ki baat karne ke liye aaye hain”

“Mujhe toh film karni hi nahi thi, mujhe jaana tha abroad apni padhai complete karne ke liye. Aur Sooraj ji aur unke father Raj Babu ek din ghar par aaye. Mujhe pata bhi nahi tha. Toh jaise filmon mein dikhate hain na, garden mein kursiyan lagi thi, table sajaya tha, butler chai aur samose leke aaya, aur papa ne mujhe neeche bulaya. Maine ye sab dekh ke dimaag mein kuch aur hi samajh mein aaya,” she said.

Bhagyashree added that she became even more nervous when her father suggested that she and Sooraj speak privately. She eventually learnt that the filmmaker had actually come to narrate a film. “Raj ji ne kaha ki ye film banana chahta hai, ye story narration ke liye aaya hai. Tab jaake saans mein saans aaya ki chalo bhai, this is not a rishta,” she recalled.

After hearing the story, Bhagyashree was impressed and became emotional during the narration. Despite liking the script, she still declined the offer as she was determined to pursue her education abroad. “Bahot behtareen kahani thi, aankhon mein bilkul paani aa gaya sunte-sunte aur main kahani mein beh gayi. Aur kahani jab end kiya tab maine kaha, ‘Thank you, bahot maza aaya, lekin main nahi karna chahti,’” she said.

However, Sooraj Barjatya continued to approach her. According to Bhagyashree, the filmmaker returned with changes to the story and narrated it to her multiple times. “Hafte-das din baad wapas phone aaya ki woh jo aap bol rahe the ki nahi chahiye, woh usko change kiya gaya hai, toh hum wapas aayenge. Wapas Sooraj ji ne A se Z tak poori kahani narration ki. Aise kam se kam saat baar hua,” she said.

Eventually, Bhagyashree felt she could not turn down the filmmaker's persistent efforts. “Saatvi baar maine bola ki impossible! Itna passionately narration kar raha hai, itne achhe se kahani suna raha hai, isko toh main na nahi keh sakti,” she added.

During the episode, the actress also recalled an interesting anecdote from the making of Maine Pyar Kiya, particularly involving the song ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne’. She revealed that she was uncomfortable wearing a mini dress for a scene and that Barjatya came up with an alternative.

“'Mere Rang Mein Rangne' mein ek scene tha jahan she dresses up in a dress, jo Salman dikha rahe hain, that it’s a mini dress, aur main mini nahi pehenna chahti,” Bhagyashree said.

She recalled Barjatya's suggestion: “Ek kaam karte hain, chalo ek kapda leke aata hoon aur sirf hero hi dekh sakta hai ki heroine ne kya pehna hai.”

According to Bhagyashree, the idea eventually became a memorable part of the film for audiences.

Her recollections offer an insight into how her debut came about despite her initial reluctance to enter the film industry. Maine Pyar Kiya, which starred Bhagyashree opposite Salman Khan, went on to become a major success and established both actors in Hindi cinema.

Bhagyashree will share more memories from her career during the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, which airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Bhagyashree brings back 90s magic with dance to Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Gum hai kisi ke pyar mein’

More Pages: Maine Pyar Kiya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.