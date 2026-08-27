Writer-director Abhishek Pathak kept audiences on the edge of their seats with the twists and turns of Drishyam 2, leaving them guessing till the very end. Now, with the makers announcing Drishyam The Conclusion through a series of intriguing eye posters, anticipation has reached an all-time high. With questions mounting and all eyes on Vijay Salgaonkar, audiences eagerly wait to unravel the mystery on 2nd October 2026.

Drishyam The Conclusion director Abhishek Pathak says story continues from where Drishyam 2 ended

Picking up from where the second film left off, Drishyam The Conclusion takes Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s story forward, says Abhishek Pathak. As the writer-director takes the franchise into its final chapter, he brings an entirely new screenplay and a story that takes Vijay into unexplored territory, while retaining the intrigue and suspense that have come to define the world of Drishyam.

Speaking about the process of developing the third film, Abhishek Pathak shares, “After Drishyam 2, it took us almost a year to crack the story and another year to develop and write the screenplay. The story continues from where the second film ended but the journey ahead is completely new. We have worked very carefully on the screenplay to ensure that Drishyam The Conclusion stays true to the world audiences love while taking the story forward in a fresh and exciting way.”

Ajay Devgn returns as the iconic Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav reprising their roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the ensemble in exciting new roles, raising the stakes even higher for the final chapter.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn returns with Drishyam The Conclusion, set to release on October 2, 2026, poster out

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