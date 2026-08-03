Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara has undergone a major casting change. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Farhan Akhtar has now exited the film, with Jubilee actor Sidhant Gupta stepping in as his replacement.

EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar exits Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lalkaara; Sidhant Gupta steps in

Farhan is believed to have opted out of the sports drama due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming Neeraj Pandey film on the life of R.D. Burman. The actor will have to undergo extensive preparation to play the legendary music composer in Pandey's film and will need to dedicate himself entirely to the project until shooting is completed. Considering Ashutosh Gowariker's film also required him to undergo months of cricket training and commit to a lengthy shooting schedule, Farhan chose to prioritize the R.D. Burman biopic and amicably stepped away from the sports drama.

However, Farhan remains associated with the film as a producer. He and Ritesh Sidhwani are producing it under their Excel Entertainment banner in association with Rajkumar Hirani Films. Furthermore, Farhan's exit has not made much difference to the film's proposed production timeline, as the makers have already finalized his replacement, Sidhant Gupta. The actor is best known for his performances in shows like Inside Edge, Jubilee, Black Warrant, and Freedom at Midnight, and will play one of Aamir Khan's friends in the film.

Described as an ambitious sports saga based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, Lalkaara marks Aamir and Ashutosh Gowariker's much-awaited reunion following their 2001 classic Lagaan. Written by Piyush Gupta (Dangal, Chhichhore) and Neeraj Singh (Nil Battey Sannata), the film explores themes of friendship, intense rivalry, and national pride against the backdrop of one of Indian cricket's most significant chapters. Aamir will play the role of cricketing legend Lala Amarnath, independent India's first cricket captain, who led the Indian team during the first-ever Test series between India and Pakistan after Partition. Shooting is scheduled to begin on October 1 in Mumbai.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara to be produced by Excel Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films; Dangal and Nil Battey Sannata writers pen the script

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