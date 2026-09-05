Lust Stories 3 set for September 18 premiere on Netflix with four new stories!

Lust Stories 3, the third instalment of Netflix’s anthology franchise, is set to premiere on September 18. The new edition brings together filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will each present a story centred on relationships, desire and human connection.

Lust Stories 3 set for September 18 premiere on Netflix with four new stories!

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Netflix on the third edition of Lust Stories

Speaking about the anthology’s return, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said the format allows each instalment to approach similar themes from different perspectives.

“What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud,” she said.

She added that the four directors bring different perspectives to the latest edition while allowing viewers to form their own interpretations of the stories.

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Ronnie Screwvala, Producer, RSVP, said the anthology has continued to explore changing ideas around relationships and intimacy. “With every edition, Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories. Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy,” he said.

Screwvala also spoke about Netflix’s association with the franchise and added, “Netflix has been a valued partner in championing the anthology and giving these distinctive stories a global platform.”

Ashi Dua on Lust Stories 3

Producer Ashi Dua said the latest edition brings together different creative approaches while retaining a common focus on relationships.

“What makes Lust Stories special is its ability to bring together unique creative voices while creating a shared emotional experience. Every story in this anthology is different in tone and perspective, yet they are united by their honesty and vulnerability,” she said.

The four stories have been written by a team comprising Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Lust Stories 3 will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. The anthology will stream on Netflix from September 18.

Also Read: Ali Fazal returns to romance with Lust Stories 3, calls working with Shakun Batra “Deeply Fulfilling”

More Pages: Lust Stories 3 Box Office Collection

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