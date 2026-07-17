The actor was admitted in a hospital in Kolkata earlier this month following an insect bite that turned out to be problematic.

Actor Rajesh Sharma was admitted in a hospital in Kolkata earlier this month following an insect bite that turned out to be problematic. The incident happened at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad while he was shooting for the Prabhas starrer Fauzi. Following this, there were concerns about his well-being from his fans and admirers after reports of him being unwell.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Sharma is recuperating at his residence after getting discharged, set to resume work

Bollywood Hungama has now found out that the actor recently got discharged and is recovering at his residence. In fact, he is also all set to resume work. BN Tiwari, President of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) told us exclusively, “Rajesh Sharma ji recently got discharged. He is currently recuperating at his residence in Mumbai. He is also set to travel abroad in the days to come to shoot for a project.”

As per statements released by actress Sudipta Chatterjee and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee soon after the incident on July 8, Sharma got bitten by the insect when he was talking to local technicians near an area with dense vegetation. As it didn’t appear serious, he didn’t seek immediate medical attention and boarded a flight to Kolkata where he was supposed to fly. However, he started having severe pain in his right leg, developed high fever and grew restless. He was then admitted at Manipal Hospital in the city.

A couple of days later, Sudipta Chatterjee had said in a statement that the actor was doing better than before but was still admitted in the hospital.

Soon after the news about Sharma’s health spread, Akshay Kumar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his concern for the actor. He shared a picture with Sharma and wrote, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai.”

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