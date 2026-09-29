The actor opens up about the Bollywood references shaping his character and recalls an emotional moment involving choreographer Kruti and Saroj Khan.

Sparsh Shrivastava’s character Bhugol in Dupahiya Season 2 carries more than just the aspirations of a small-town dreamer. As the character steps into a new phase of his life and begins navigating newfound fame, Bollywood and its iconic stars become an important part of how he expresses himself. Sparsh has now revealed how actors including Govinda, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit influenced Bhugol’s personality in the upcoming season.

Sparsh Shrivastava reveals how Govinda, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit inspired Bhugol in Dupahiya Season 2

According to Sparsh, several familiar Bollywood references were consciously incorporated into Bhugol’s character, reflecting his fascination with films and stars. The actor particularly pointed to Govinda as an inspiration for a mandir sequence featured in the trailer of the second season.

Sharing the inspiration behind that scene, Sparsh said, “The inspiration for that was Govinda sir. There’s this moment in Raja Babu, I think, where he goes to his mother and says, ‘Itna pyaar diya tune mujhe, maa,’ so I was just trying to channel that feeling. There’s a little bit of Govinda in Bhugol, there’s a lot of Deewaar, and he’s also wearing Salman Khan’s jacket from Maine Pyar Kiya. So, in a way, everybody’s embodiment is in Bhugol. He’s everything. And then there’s Madhuri ma’am as well, of course, especially when it comes to the launda naach in his character. I loved bringing all these little references together because that’s how I see Bhugol. He’s this small-town guy who has absorbed so much from the films and stars he loves ”

The Bollywood connection also brought back a personal memory for Sparsh while filming the launda naach sequence. The actor recalled participating in a dance reality show in 2010, where veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was a judge. He remembered receiving ₹100 notes from her after good performances.

Reflecting on the experience, Sparsh said, “The choreographer was Kruti, and I remember this one specific moment from that launda naach. When I did a dance reality show back in 2010, Saroj Khan ma’am was the judge, and after every good dance, she would give you a ₹100 note. This time, when I did that shoot, Kruti came to me and gave me a ₹500 note, and I was so emotional.”

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya Season 2 is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under Bombay Film Cartel LLP. The series is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

The second season continues the story established in the first instalment and brings back Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) joins the ensemble for the new season.

Dupahiya Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 1.

Also Read: Dupahiya Season 2 Trailer: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava return as Dhadakpur faces new chaos

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