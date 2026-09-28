Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 52: Film jumps 14.79% on Sunday, races to Rs. 295.91 crores

Hanuman Ansh continues to stretch its extraordinary theatrical run, with the devotional drama recording another strong Sunday at the India box office. The film collected Rs. 6.52 crores on Day 52, registering a 14.79% jump over Saturday's Rs. 5.68 crores. The latest business takes the film's India net collection to Rs. 295.91 crores.

The Sunday growth also helped Hanuman Ansh close its eighth weekend with Rs. 14.57 crores, comprising Rs. 2.37 crores on Friday, Rs. 5.68 crores on Saturday and Rs. 6.52 crores on Sunday, closing the eighth weekend at Rs. 14.57 crores. The film is now just Rs. 4.09 crores short of the Rs. 300 crores milestone.

What makes the latest update particularly striking is that the film continues to record weekend growth even this deep into its theatrical run. After Saturday's 139.66% jump, Sunday brought another 14.79% increase, with occupancy reaching 39.32%.

Hanuman Ansh has therefore added Rs. 14.57 crores during its eighth weekend alone. The film's cumulative India net now stands at Rs. 295.91 crores, putting the Rs. 300 crores mark firmly within the immediate box-office conversation.

The Monday trend will now be crucial, but with only Rs. 4.09 crores separating the film from the landmark, the next few updates will be closely tracked.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection