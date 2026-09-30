Prime Video has announced the second season of its reality series Alliance, with the new season set to premiere on January 14, 2027. The show will stream exclusively on the platform, with Kunal Kemmu returning as host.

Alliance season 2 to premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027; Kunal Kemmu to return

The Indian adaptation of the Dutch reality format created by John de Mol is produced by Banijay Asia. The first season featured 16 celebrity contestants, known as Allies, who competed in physical and mental challenges while navigating alliances, shifting loyalties and tasks designed to test their strategy.

Prime Video on bringing Alliance back

Season 1 was Prime Video’s first daily reality series globally, with new episodes streaming every day at noon. According to Prime Video, the response to the first season led to the decision to bring the show back sooner.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said the first season showed that viewers were interested in a reality format centred on strategy and gameplay.

“The response to Alliance Season 1 validated what we always believed, that Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality entertainment. The show didn't just find an audience; it created a community of viewers who were invested in every move, every alliance, and every shift in the game. The love that season 1 got inspired us to ensure we don’t make them wait one full year,” he said.

Madhok added that the upcoming season will introduce higher stakes and changes to the game.

“We are bringing back Season 2 sooner, with higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama, and an evolved ‘System’ that will test the Allies like never before. Our continued partnership with Banijay Asia allows us to further push the boundaries of this format. Alliance has firmly established itself as a defining title in India's unscripted space, and Season 2 will only strengthen that position.”

Banijay Asia on evolving the format

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said the new season will continue to focus on strategy and relationships while introducing new ways to test the contestants.

“Alliance is a format that asks a very simple question: when the rules keep changing, who can keep their head in the game? That tension between strategy and human behaviour is what made Season 1 so compelling, and it is also what gives us so much room to evolve the show,” he said.

“For Season 2, we’ve gone back to that core and found new ways to test the Allies, not just through the challenges, but through the choices they make and the relationships they build. We’re excited to continue this journey with Prime Video and we will surely push the game to a new level.”

Kunal Kemmu returns as host

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, also confirmed Kunal Kemmu’s return as host.

“Alliance has a very particular energy to it. The challenge with bringing back a format that audiences have embraced so quickly is to preserve what made it feel fresh in the first place, while finding new ways to surprise them. Season 2 gave us an opportunity to do exactly that, to reinvent the game without losing its core,” she said.

Jain added, “We’re also delighted to have Kunal Kemmu return. He brought a distinct personality and sense of humour to the HQ in Season 1, and we’re excited to see him take audiences through what is an even more unpredictable game this time around.”

Further details about the contestants and gameplay for Alliance Season 2 are yet to be announced. The new season will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Chahatt Khanna recalls being held by aunties in malls after her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain character turned villain; says, “It became difficult for me to step out,” reveals why she’d consider doing The Traitors over Alliance!

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