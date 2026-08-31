Lust Stories is returning for a third chapter. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Lust Stories 3 will premiere on September 18 on Netflix India. The new season of the International Emmy-nominated anthology series has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Through four new bite-sized yet emotionally resonant short films, the anthology will once again explore lust, love, relationships and repressed desire, offering fresh perspectives on intimacy, longing and human connection in all their complexity. The trailer is expected to be released in the first week of September.

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix India’s Lust Stories is back with third season; premiere date locked

Lust Stories 3 features a robust cast comprising prominent Bollywood names. Vikramaditya Motwane’s film stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, while Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan feature in Shakun Batra’s segment. Real-life couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari headline Vishal Bhardwaj’s story, whereas Kiran Rao’s film features Gurfateh Pirzada and newcomer Sana Thampi in the lead roles.

Critically acclaimed for its bold exploration of female sexuality through diverse and thought-provoking stories, Lust Stories 3 will mark Netflix India’s first anthology to have three seasons. The latest season also promises to explore intimacy in all its contradictions tender, uncomfortable, restrained and deeply personal.

“Each film approaches human connection from a distinct point of view, reflecting how desire and relationships are shaped by context, silence and vulnerability. Together, these stories expand the conversation around love and longing, offering audiences an honest and contemporary lens on what it means to connect,” the makers had revealed while announcing the anthology in February 2026.

Also Read: Ali Fazal returns to romance with Lust Stories 3, calls working with Shakun Batra “Deeply Fulfilling”

More Pages: Lust Stories 3 Box Office Collection

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