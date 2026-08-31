The delay is reportedly linked to the makers’ decision to add a special song featuring Rasha, inspired by the success of her dance number 'Uyi Amma' from Azaad.

The release of Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma’s upcoming romantic drama Laikey Laikaa has been delayed. The film, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in 2026, will now reportedly release in February 2027. The makers are said to have decided to postpone the film to make room for a special song featuring Rasha Thadani.

Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma’s Laikey Laikaa release pushed to February 2027

According to a source close to the project, the decision is linked to the response Rasha received for her dance performance in ‘Uyi Amma’, a song from her debut film Azaad, which released in 2025. The track became popular soon after its release and helped bring attention to Rasha’s dancing abilities.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, the source told HT City, “‘Uui Amma’ had worked tremendously for Rasha and proved her dancing skills. Since her character in Laiki Laika is that of a dancer, the makers felt they should utilise Rasha in a special song. Since they have decided to include this, they are also pushing the release to February 2027. It will anyway be a romantic month (given Valentine's Day), so the timing works well for a film like this,” said the source.

Laiki Laika was initially planned as a summer 2026 release and marks the first on-screen pairing of Rasha and Abhay. The film is being presented as an intense romantic story, with further details about its plot and the upcoming song currently being kept under wraps.

The new song is expected to add another dance-focused moment for Rasha, following the attention generated by ‘Uyi Amma’. The makers are also looking to take advantage of February’s association with romance and Valentine’s Day for the film’s theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Abhay Verma was recently seen in the OTT series Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War. Rasha also made her Telugu acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, which released in cinemas earlier this year.

Also Read : Rasha Thadani and Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni visit Tirupati temple ahead of their south debut Srinivasa Mangapuram

More Pages: Laikey Laikaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.