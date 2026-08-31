Sunny is expected to wrap up Antony by October before moving on to Ramayana: Part 2, where his role as Lord Hanuman will reportedly have more action and dramatic scenes.

Sunny Deol has quickly returned to work following the release of his latest film, Batwara 1947. While the Partition drama may not have continued the strong box-office momentum he established with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in 2023, the actor has several major projects lined up. He is currently juggling four films, including Antony, Ramayana: Part 2, Jaat 2 and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s next.

Sunny Deol resumes Antony shoot, begins filming high-octane action scenes

Soon after Batwara 1947 hit theatres, Deol resumed shooting for Excel Entertainment’s upcoming cop thriller Antony. Directed by Balaji Ganesh, the film is currently being shot in Film City. According to a source, the actor returned to the sets on August 26 and has been filming several action-heavy sequences.

“The unit is currently focusing on the high-octane action sequences of the film that sees Sunny as a cop trying to bust a crime syndicate. With action director Ravi Verma, the actor has been shooting car chase sequences,” the source told mid-day.

Deol is expected to complete his work on Antony by October. He will then move on to Ramayana: Part 2, the sequel to Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated mythological epic. Ranbir Kapoor has already started shooting his portions for the film.

The source revealed that Deol’s role as Lord Hanuman will be significantly expanded in the second instalment. “While Sunny, as Lord Hanuman, makes a brief appearance in the first part, he will have major action and dramatic sequences in the sequel.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Jaat 2 are reportedly hoping to begin production by December. However, director Gopichand Malineni’s existing commitments could affect the schedule. “Gopi is busy with his next film. So, the producers have to decide whether they want to wait for him or rope in another director,” the source added.

By early next year, Deol is expected to begin filming for Santoshi’s Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega, giving the actor a packed schedule of projects across action, drama and mythology.

Also Read : What went wrong with Batwara 1947? Trade experts share their views: “It was trying to swim upstream rather than going with the stream, as Awarapan 2 did. Hence, it drowned”

More Pages: Antony Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.