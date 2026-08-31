The month of August turned out to be a miraculous one thanks to Hanuman Ansh. Released on August 7, the film collected just Rs. 1.07 crore in its first week. The collections slipped to just Rs. 50 lakhs in its second week. After collecting a mere Rs. 5 lakhs on Thursday, August 20, Hanuman Ansh surprisingly collected Rs. 15 lakhs the next day, on August 21. While it earned Rs. 95 lakhs on August 22, the earnings zoomed to Rs. 2.58 crores on Sunday, August 23.

BREAKING: Hanuman Ansh ends with the promise of a sequel; writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi begins work on the second part

Since then, there has been no looking back for the film. Its third-week collections were Rs. 11.09 crores, while in its fourth weekend it earned Rs. 30 crores, shocking the trade and industry. Hanuman Ansh has earned approx. Rs. 42 crores to date and it seems like it now has a shot at crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark if it holds in the weekdays and the coming week. For a film made in a few crores and made in just Rs. 10 lakhs, this is a historic feat and it has been possible due to positive word of mouth and marketing.

Interestingly, audiences who ventured out to watch Hanuman Ansh have realized that the film ends with the promise of a sequel. A slate at the end mentions that the story of Neeb Karori Baba is yet to be completed. Over the weekend, the team of the film visited a multiplex in Agra, where they interacted with the viewers. Later, speaking to the media, writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi revealed that work has begun on the sequel.

Vishal also revealed that the second part will focus on Neeb Karori Baba’s life in his birthplace, Firozabad, and will then explore his life in Agra, Mathura, etc. Interestingly, Neeb Karori Baba’s family was based in Agra. Lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa was also present alongside Vishal Chaturvedi at the interaction in the Agra theatre.

Hanuman Ansh was officially announced on February 20 this year, and the makers had revealed at the time that it would be a trilogy. The spiritual trilogy is inspired by the book ‘Divine Detour’, which is incidentally written by Vishal Chaturvedi.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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