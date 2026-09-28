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Bollywood Hungama » News » The Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer opens at Rs. 31.94 crore over weekend » The Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer opens at Rs. 31.94 crore over weekend

The Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer opens at Rs. 31.94 crore over weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has recorded a Rs. 31.94 crore India net opening weekend, giving the supernatural thriller a solid start at the box office.

The Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer opens at Rs. 31.94 crore over weekend

Released on September 25, the Deepak Kumar Mishra directorial has shown growth through the opening weekend, with the film benefiting particularly from mass-market centres and single-screen audiences. The film's weekend performance also comes amid competition from titles such as The Paradise and other releases in theatres. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has highlighted the film's strong showing in non-national chains and Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres.

The weekend total of Rs. 31.94 crore is a significant improvement over the film's opening-day performance and indicates that The Vvaan managed to build momentum after Friday. The film's reported opening-day figure was around Rs. 8 crore according to trade estimates, followed by a stronger Saturday and Sunday.

For Sidharth Malhotra, the weekend assumes added significance. The actor's previous best opening weekend among films led solely by him was Param Sundari, which collected Rs. 28.48 crore in its first three days. The Vvaan has now surpassed that figure by Rs. 3.46 crore, or 12.15%.

The film has also crossed the opening weekend figures of Thank God (Rs. 28.78 crore), Kapoor & Sons (Rs. 26.35 crore) and Marjaavaan (Rs. 24.42 crore), according to Bollywood Hungama's box-office data.

With Rs. 31.94 crore already in the bag, the focus now shifts to the crucial Monday hold. A strong weekday trend will determine whether The Vvaan can convert its promising opening into a sustained theatrical run.

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection , The Vvaan Movie Review

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