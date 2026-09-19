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Bollywood Hungama » News » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Hollywood blockbuster crosses Rs. 500 cr in India during Weekend 6, creates history » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Hollywood blockbuster crosses Rs. 500 cr in India during Weekend 6, creates history

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Hollywood blockbuster crosses Rs. 500 cr in India during Weekend 6, creates history

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved a historic milestone at the Indian box office. The Hollywood biggie has crossed the coveted Rs. 500 crore mark in India during its sixth weekend, becoming the first-ever Hollywood film to breach the milestone in the country.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Hollywood blockbuster crosses Rs. 500 cr in India during Weekend 6, creates history

The film, which opened to a record-breaking response, has maintained remarkable momentum through its theatrical run. Despite entering its sixth weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued to attract audiences, collecting Rs. 43 lakh on Friday, Rs. 72 lakh on Saturday and Rs. 83 lakh on Sunday. With this, the film's Weekend 6 total stands at Rs. 1.98 crore, taking its overall India nett collection to Rs. 500.21 crore.

The film's journey to the Rs. 500 crore milestone has been particularly noteworthy. Released on Thursday, its extended first week of eight days brought in a massive Rs. 336 crore. It followed that up with Rs. 111.78 crore in Week 2, while Week 3 contributed another Rs. 31.70 crore. The film continued to hold remarkably well in the subsequent weeks, adding Rs. 12.46 crore in Week 4 and Rs. 6.29 crore in Week 5.

What makes the achievement even more significant is the film's ability to sustain its theatrical run well beyond the initial frenzy surrounding its release. The steady collections across six weekends underline the franchise's strong pull among Indian audiences.

With Rs. 500.21 crore in India nett collections across all versions, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now firmly established itself as an all-time blockbuster in the Indian market and has set a new benchmark for Hollywood releases.

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Movie Review

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