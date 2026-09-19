Haiwaan BOX OFFICE SHOCK: From Rs. 2.79 crores on Day 1 to just Rs. 66,838 on Day 8

The Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan was released with a lot of expectations due to its casting, thriller genre, four-day weekend in Maharashtra and Priyadarshan’s association as director. However, the opening was underwhelming and the film never managed to pick up over the weekend, possibly due to poor word of mouth. Competition from Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh may have also played a part.

Haiwaan collected Rs. 2.79 crores on Day 1, which was below the expected Rs. 3-4 crore range. On Saturday, the earnings dropped to Rs. 2.13 crores, which was a telling sign. The thriller fell further on Sunday, collecting a mere Rs. 1.58 crores.

After such a performance over the weekend, it was evident that Haiwaan would fall below the Rs. 1 crore mark on the weekdays. And that’s exactly what happened. Haiwaan earned Rs. 64 lakhs on Monday, Rs. 59 lakhs on Tuesday, Rs. 47 lakhs on Wednesday and Rs. 48 lakhs on Thursday.

As a result, its first-week collections stand at Rs. 8.68 crores. There was some hope that it would find an audience in its second week, allowing its lifetime collections to at least cross the Rs. 10 crore mark. Sadly, that now seems highly unlikely. On its second Friday, September 18, Haiwaan collected a shocking Rs. 66,838, sending shockwaves across the trade and industry. In other words, the film crashed by a massive 98.62% on its second Friday compared to its first Thursday.