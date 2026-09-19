comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Haiwaan BOX OFFICE SHOCK: From Rs. 2.79 crores on Day 1 to just Rs. 66,838 on Day 8 » Haiwaan BOX OFFICE SHOCK: From Rs. 2.79 crores on Day 1 to just Rs. 66,838 on Day 8

Haiwaan BOX OFFICE SHOCK: From Rs. 2.79 crores on Day 1 to just Rs. 66,838 on Day 8

By Fenil Seta

The Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan was released with a lot of expectations due to its casting, thriller genre, four-day weekend in Maharashtra and Priyadarshan’s association as director. However, the opening was underwhelming and the film never managed to pick up over the weekend, possibly due to poor word of mouth. Competition from Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh may have also played a part.

Haiwaan BOX OFFICE SHOCK: From Rs. 2.79 crores on Day 1 to just Rs. 66,838 on Day 8

Haiwaan collected Rs. 2.79 crores on Day 1, which was below the expected Rs. 3-4 crore range. On Saturday, the earnings dropped to Rs. 2.13 crores, which was a telling sign. The thriller fell further on Sunday, collecting a mere Rs. 1.58 crores.

After such a performance over the weekend, it was evident that Haiwaan would fall below the Rs. 1 crore mark on the weekdays. And that’s exactly what happened. Haiwaan earned Rs. 64 lakhs on Monday, Rs. 59 lakhs on Tuesday, Rs. 47 lakhs on Wednesday and Rs. 48 lakhs on Thursday.

As a result, its first-week collections stand at Rs. 8.68 crores. There was some hope that it would find an audience in its second week, allowing its lifetime collections to at least cross the Rs. 10 crore mark. Sadly, that now seems highly unlikely. On its second Friday, September 18, Haiwaan collected a shocking Rs. 66,838, sending shockwaves across the trade and industry. In other words, the film crashed by a massive 98.62% on its second Friday compared to its first Thursday.

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection , Haiwaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh pledges to support education of 1,000 girls: “I hope that this pleases Bappa”

Ranveer Singh pledges to support education…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 Mumbai schools on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to…

Anjali Arora gives her take on the ongoing Ranbir Kapoor - prasad controversy; says, “Prasad is God’s blessing, it doesn’t increase weight”

Anjali Arora gives her take on the ongoing…

Devgn CineX appoints Ajay Agrawal as CEO

Devgn CineX appoints Ajay Agrawal as CEO

Luv Ranjan unveils first look of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar featuring six debutants, film to release on October 23

Luv Ranjan unveils first look of Pehla Pyaar…

EXCLUSIVE: Abundantia Entertainment and Almighty Motion Picture join hands for Kodaikanal Mercury thriller Heavy Metal

EXCLUSIVE: Abundantia Entertainment and…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification