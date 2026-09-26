Vibe Box Office: Kunal Kemmu’s film crosses Rs. 10 crores in India after Day 8

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe has crossed the Rs. 10 crores mark at the India box office. The film added Rs. 0.45 crore on Friday, September 25, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs. 10.31 crores after eight days.

The Day 8 collection was 11.76% lower than Thursday's Rs. 0.51 crore. Despite the decline, the film managed to push its overall collection past the Rs. 10 crores milestone during its second weekend.

Vibe opened at Rs. 1.65 crore and went on to collect Rs. 6.58 crores during its opening weekend. The film subsequently closed its first week at Rs. 9.86 crores. Friday's Rs. 0.45 crore has therefore taken the film's total to Rs. 10.31 crores.

The film's second weekend will now be important for its theatrical run. With Friday's collection already taking it past the Rs. 10 crores mark, the focus shifts towards the Saturday and Sunday numbers and whether the film can register a jump over its Friday business.

The film has witnessed some movement during its opening week, but its latest day-on-day decline indicates that the theatrical run is now settling into its second-week pattern. The weekend figures will provide a clearer picture of the film's ability to maintain business going forward.

For Kunal Kemmu's film, crossing Rs. 10 crores after eight days represents another box-office milestone in its theatrical journey. The immediate target will now be to build on the current total and maximise collections during the second weekend.

As per latest figures, Vibe has collected Rs. 10.31 crores in India after eight days, with Rs. 0.45 crore coming in on Day 8.