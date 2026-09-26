Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Day 22: Film crosses Rs. 209 crores

Mirzapur – The Movie continued its theatrical run on Friday, September 25, adding Rs. 0.68 crore to its India net collection. The film has now moved further beyond the Rs. 200 crores milestone and stands at Rs. 209.06 crores after 22 days in theatres.

The Day 22 collection represents a 17.07% decline from Thursday, when the film collected Rs. 0.82 crore. Despite the day-on-day drop, Mirzapur – The Movie continues to add to its cumulative total in its fourth week.

The film had enjoyed a strong opening phase, collecting Rs. 90.95 crores during its first weekend. It went on to close its first week at Rs. 143.75 crores before adding another substantial amount during its second week. The cumulative collection subsequently crossed the Rs. 200 crores mark, and the film has continued to remain in circulation even after entering the latter stages of its theatrical run.

Friday's Rs. 68 lakh takes the film's total to Rs. 209.06 crores. While the daily numbers are now considerably lower than the levels seen during its opening weeks, the film continues to generate incremental theatrical business.

The film's performance also adds another significant milestone to the theatrical journey of the Mirzapur franchise. Having crossed Rs. 200 crores, the focus now shifts to how much further the film can travel during the remainder of its run.

With the fourth weekend underway, Saturday and Sunday collections will determine whether the film can register another noticeable jump over its weekday levels.

As of Day 22, Mirzapur – The Movie has collected Rs. 209.06 crores in India, with Friday contributing Rs. 0.68 crore.