Rise and Fall Season 2 witnessed a major turn of events in its third episode after an argument between contestants Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla escalated into a physical fight. Following the incident, Siwet was removed from the reality show for violating the rules against physical violence inside the Tower.

Rise And Fall Season 2: Siwet Tomar eliminated after physical fight with Shehzad Poonawalla

The episode began with the contestants in the Basement discussing their possible targets, while the Rulers in the Penthouse worked on their own strategies. The introduction of the Ultimate Ruler race soon added another layer of competition, with the winner set to gain decision-making powers in the Tower and immunity from the week's fall.

Siwet and Shehzad's tension escalates

Before the race, the Rulers were asked to identify the contestant they considered the weakest decision-maker. Siwet's name was mentioned multiple times, while Karan Patel chose Shehzad.

The voting process also highlighted the changing equation between Siwet and Shehzad. The two had initially intended to work together in the game, but their relationship had seemingly become strained.

While confronting Shehzad, Siwet said, "Fattu aadmi. Peeth peeche kehta hai saath dena. Strong woh hota hai na jiske aage tum haath jodhkar aate ho ke saath dena hai mera jab Swara ke aage mein khada honga." He further told Shehzad and Tej Pratap Yadav, "Zaban ki keemat rakha karo."

Siwet was ultimately chosen as the weakest decision-maker and was consequently unable to participate in the Ultimate Ruler race. He was then allowed to name the contestant he considered the weakest decision-maker and chose Shehzad.

Shehzad subsequently selected Karan, who chose Swara Bhasker. Swara picked Raj, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav and Irina Rudakova as the first three contenders in the race for the Ultimate Ruler position.

Argument turns physical

The friction between Siwet and Shehzad continued later in the episode. Siwet, who had previously said that he would not speak to Swara again, was seen interacting with her. Shehzad questioned the apparent change in their relationship, which led to another heated exchange.

The confrontation escalated when Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Shehzad was left injured, while his clothes were also torn during the altercation.

Physical violence is prohibited inside the Tower, and the incident resulted in disciplinary action against Siwet. He was subsequently removed from Rise and Fall Season 2.

Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel walk out

Siwet's removal did not go down well with Swara and Karan. The two argued that Shehzad's actions and provocation had also played a role in the confrontation. In protest against the decision, they chose to walk out of the Tower alongside Siwet.

At the end of the episode, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Irina and Raj were in the Penthouse, while Niharika Tiwari, Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap, Gautam Gulati and Kajal Raghwani remained in the Basement.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams for free on Prime Video.

Also read: Virender Sehwag to make streaming debut as host of Rise and Fall Season 2

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