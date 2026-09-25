The Vvaan Box Office Estimate Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer opens at Rs. 7 crore

The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia led The Vvaan has taken a reasonable start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the film is looking at an opening day in the range of Rs. 6.50 crore to Rs. 7.50 crore on Friday.

The film has managed to do well in the mass belts, especially the Bihar sector, largely due to the element of Chatth Pooja. The reports are not up to the mark, and the film is expected to show cracks in business over the weekend. The morning and noon shows were suggestive of an Rs 8 crore start, but the word of mouth has curtailed the business to around Rs. 7 crore.

The start is at par with Param Sundari, which was Sidharth's last release, but that's not saying much as the reports are iffy. The national chains are looking to collect in the range of Rs. 3.50 crore, contributing 50 per cent to the total business. The ratio is lower owing to stronger performance in the mass belts.

The Vvaan has high costs, and it ideally had to open in double digits to have things in its favour. It's just that the start at the moment is good for the optics, as it has opened better than all pre-release predictions.