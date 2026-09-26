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Bollywood Hungama » News » Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 50: Film collects Rs. 2.37 crores, total reaches Rs. 283.61 crores » Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 50: Film collects Rs. 2.37 crores, total reaches Rs. 283.61 crores

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 50: Film collects Rs. 2.37 crores, total reaches Rs. 283.61 crores

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hanuman Ansh continued its remarkable theatrical run, adding Rs. 2.37 crores to its India net collection on Day 50. The film's latest collection takes its cumulative total to Rs. 283.61 crores, with the movie continuing to attract theatrical business even after completing seven weeks.

Interestingly, the Day 50 collection represents a 10.23% jump over Thursday's Rs. 2.15 crores. While most films experience a significant slowdown deep into their theatrical runs, Hanuman Ansh continues to record sizeable daily collections, allowing its overall total to keep moving upwards.

The film had already established a strong foundation during its initial weeks before maintaining its momentum through subsequent phases of its run. It closed Week 6 at Rs. 241.83 crores and Week 7 at Rs. 281.24 crores, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The addition of Rs. 2.37 crores on Day 50 means that the film has now added another Rs. 2.37 crores to its Week 8 total, taking its overall collection to Rs. 283.61 crores.

The film's continued performance is particularly notable because it has sustained theatrical business well beyond the traditional opening weeks. Its latest Friday number also indicates that the film has been able to maintain a certain level of audience interest even this deep into its theatrical run.

With Saturday and Sunday still to come, the film will now look to build on Friday's growth and add further to its Week 8 total.

Hanuman Ansh has currently collected Rs. 283.61 crores in India after 50 days. The film's next target will be to continue adding to the total as it enters the next phase of its theatrical run.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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