Daayra Box Office Day 8: Film adds Rs. 9 lakhs, takes total to Rs. 5.34 crores

Daayra continued its theatrical run on Friday, September 25, collecting Rs. 0.09 crore at the India box office. The latest figure takes the film's cumulative India net collection to Rs. 5.34 crores after eight days. The Day 8 collection was 59.09% lower than Thursday's Rs. 0.22 crore. The film has therefore entered its second week with business at a significantly lower level than during the opening phase of its theatrical run.

Daayra had collected Rs. 0.94 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs. 1.41 crore on Saturday and Rs. 1.39 crore on Sunday. The film's opening weekend consequently stood at Rs. 3.77 crores. It subsequently added to its tally during the first week before reaching Rs. 5.34 crores after eight days.

The Friday figure of Rs. 0.09 crore takes the film's second-week total to Rs. 0.09 crore so far. With the second weekend now underway, Saturday and Sunday will provide an opportunity for the film to register some growth over its Friday business.

The film's first weekend had seen a notable jump over its opening-day figure, with Saturday and Sunday contributing the bulk of the initial theatrical collections. Its performance over the second weekend will now determine how much additional business it can generate before entering the latter half of its second week.

At present, Daayra stands at Rs. 5.34 crores in India after eight days. The film added Rs. 0.09 crore on Friday and will now look towards the weekend to build on its current total.

The latest figures put the film's India net collection at Rs. 5.34 crores as it continues its theatrical run.