The Vvaan Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra – Tamannaah Bhatia starrer records 20.31% occupancy collects Rs. 7 crores on Day 1

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan opened at Rs. 7 crores at the India box office on Friday, September 25. The film, which marks the latest theatrical release for both actors, began its box-office journey with a moderate opening-day response across the country.

As per box-office data, The Vvaan recorded 4,766 shows across 1,375 venues on its opening day and registered an overall occupancy of 20.31%. The film witnessed 12.20% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 19.67% in the afternoon. The evening shows recorded 22.91% occupancy, while the night shows improved further to 25.57%.

The film sold 2,06,532 tickets on Day 1, with the evening and night shows indicating a gradual improvement in audience turnout as the day progressed. With Friday contributing Rs. 7 crores, the film's India net collection currently stands at Rs. 7 crores.

The opening weekend will now be crucial for The Vvaan. Saturday and Sunday typically provide films with an opportunity to register significant growth over the opening day, particularly when the first-day business leaves room for expansion. The film will therefore be looking to convert the weekend into a stronger theatrical run.

For Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film's performance will also be closely tracked over the coming days as the weekend collections begin to establish the theatrical trajectory of the film.

At present, The Vvaan has collected Rs. 7 crores in India after Day 1, with the film now heading into its first Saturday.