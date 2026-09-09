Hanuman Ansh has been receiving strong appreciation from audiences and celebrities, with the film now also drawing attention from political leaders. Amid the positive response and enormous box office success, director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, along with the team of the film, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Hanuman Ansh team meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid box office triumph

Visuals from the meeting showed the team interacting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and expressing their gratitude. The meeting comes as Hanuman Ansh continues to generate conversation among audiences following its theatrical release.

The film had earlier received recognition from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who attended a special screening. Following the screening, Dhami praised the film and described it as a must-watch spiritual movie. He also announced that Hanuman Ansh would be made tax-free in Uttarakhand, citing its connection with Kainchi Dham.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known among his followers as Maharaj ji. The spiritual leader is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and is remembered for teachings focused on love, devotion and service.

The film draws from the traditions of India's spiritual heritage and presents the story of a saint whose teachings continue to influence devotees across generations. Its central message revolves around the principles of "love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram."

Made on a relatively modest budget, Hanuman Ansh has performed beyond expectations at the box office. Its reception has also attracted praise from the veteran film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who called it "the biggest success story of 2026".

The film's growing response comes ahead of its international release. Hanuman Ansh is scheduled to release internationally on September 11, 2026.

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More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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