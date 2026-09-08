Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay has already started creating curiosity among fans, and a few pictures and videos from the sets have now surfaced online. The actor, who began shooting for the film, can be seen in a rugged avatar that has reminded some fans of his look in Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay look LEAKED: Actor spotted in beard and long hair on sets

In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen walking alongside a group of actors while carrying a child on his back. The leaked set visuals also show the actor sporting a beard and long hair, with his appearance suggesting that he is stepping into a physically intense role for the upcoming project.

While the makers have kept details about Pralay under wraps, the leaked visuals have given audiences an early glimpse into the world of the film.

Ranveer Singh's rugged look grabs attention

Ranveer's appearance in the leaked pictures has naturally led to comparisons with his rugged avatar in Dhurandhar. However, the two projects are different, and details about his character in Pralay have not yet been officially revealed.

The film is being directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and reportedly centres on a survival story set in Mumbai. The narrative is said to unfold against the backdrop of an end-of-the-world crisis, with the characters fighting to survive as the situation around them begins to collapse.

Ranveer is also serving as one of the producers on the project. The film is being jointly produced by Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films.

Pralay also marks a collaboration between Ranveer and Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who recently gained wider attention with Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee insists that Ranveer Singh as Hamza was “one of his best performances”; says, “It is more difficult than Khilji”

More Pages: Pralay Box Office Collection

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