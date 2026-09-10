Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award to the actor in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and members of the film fraternity.

Rani Mukerji honoured with Raj Kapoor special contribution award at Maharashtra State Film Awards 2026

The award recognises Rani’s contribution to Indian cinema and her long-standing association with Mumbai and Maharashtra. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the actor has built a career spanning several decades, with films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Black, Talaash, Hichki and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway among her credits.

While accepting the honour, Rani spoke about her connection with Maharashtra and described the state as an important part of both her personal and professional journey. She said, "Majhyasathi Maharashtra fakt ek rajya nahi. "Maharashtra majhi janmabhoomi aahe. Majhi karmabhoomi aahe. Ani majhya ayushyacha ek avibhajya bhaag aahe (For me, Maharashtra is not just a state. Maharashtra is my birthplace. It is the land where I built my career. And it is an inseparable part of my life)."

Talking about Mumbai’s role in her life, Rani added, "Mumbai has given me my identity. It has given me an audience. It has given me a career. And it has been my home, my safe place, my everything. So this award will hold a very special place in my heart because whenever I look at it, I will not just see an award. I will see my Mumbai, my Maharashtra."

Rani also reflected on the kind of characters she has chosen throughout her career. "I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place."

She further said, "I chose characters that felt truthful, that I felt instinctively drawn towards for their story, their journey and their resilience. Characters who had courage. Characters who had flaws. Characters who refused to disappear into the background. Women who were never waiting for someone else to rescue them."

Concluding her remarks, Rani said, "I have never considered cinema merely a profession. For me, cinema is a deep emotion. And Maharashtra is the home of that emotion."

Also Read : Rani Mukerji becomes second Indian film personality after Shah Rukh Khan to receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate

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