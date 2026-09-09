Ayushmann Khurrana literally hangs between India and Pakistan in quirky first poster of Udta Teer; film to release on October 9

The first poster of the spy-comedy Udta Teer promises an unusual and quirky take on the India-Pakistan dynamic. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, the poster features the actor literally hanging between the milestones marking India and Pakistan, seemingly suspended on a hammock right on the Indo-Pak border.

Ayushmann Khurrana literally hangs between India and Pakistan in quirky first poster of Udta Teer; film to release on October 9

The striking visual shows Ayushmann relaxing in the hammock with a “Top Secret” file resting on him, while the India and Pakistan markers stand on either side. The image appears to playfully capture the film’s central theme of a spy-comedy, with the actor caught between the two countries. Adding to the eccentricity is a goat sporting sunglasses in the background, further hinting at the film's comic and offbeat tone.

The poster also carries the intriguing tagline, “Desh Bhakti Yaad Hai, Par Desh Nahi”, suggesting that patriotism and the idea of the nation could be explored through a humorous lens. Rather than presenting a conventional patriotic image, Udta Teer appears to be positioning itself as an entertainer with its own take on borders, nationalism and the India-Pakistan equation.

The film stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Ayushmann. This is their next outing together after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released earlier this year.

Udta Teer is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain also serving as producers. Raunaq Bajaj is credited as co-producer.

Udta Teer is set to arrive in cinemas on October 9, 2026. It will be a Dharma Productions worldwide release, with Netflix and Star Gold associated with the project, while Sony Music is also part of the film's presentation.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Late Mukul Dev to be seen one last time in Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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