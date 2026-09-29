comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 25: Film collects Rs. 41 lakh on Monday, sees 63.72% drop; total reaches Rs. 211.94 crore » Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 25: Film collects Rs. 41 lakh on Monday, sees 63.72% drop; total reaches Rs. 211.94 crore

Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 25: Film collects Rs. 41 lakh on Monday, sees 63.72% drop; total reaches Rs. 211.94 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Mirzapur – The Movie continued its theatrical run into its fourth week, collecting Rs. 0.41 crore on Monday, September 28. The latest collection takes the film's cumulative India net total to Rs. 211.94 crore. The Day 25 collection represents a 63.72% decline from Sunday, when the film had collected Rs. 1.13 crore. The film had recorded a substantial 92.65% jump on Saturday, collecting Rs. 1.31 crore, before easing on Sunday.

Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 25: Film collects Rs. 41 lakh on Monday, sees 63.72% drop; total reaches Rs. 211.94 crore

Mirzapur – The Movie's fourth weekend closed at Rs. 3.12 crore, taking its total beyond the Rs. 211 crore mark. The film's fourth weekend business comprises Rs. 0.68 crore on Friday, Rs. 1.31 crore on Saturday and Rs. 1.13 crore on Sunday. The film had entered its fourth week after collecting Rs. 208.38 crore by the end of Week 3. Its first week remains its biggest phase, with Rs. 143.75 crore, followed by Rs. 48.75 crore in Week 2 and Rs. 15.88 crore in Week 3.

With the film continuing to play in theatres, the focus now shifts to its weekday hold and how much it can add during its fourth week. Bollywood Hungama currently lists the film's India net at Rs. 211.94 crore, with its India gross at Rs. 252.31 crore and worldwide gross at Rs. 311.84 crore.

The film's next phase will be about sustaining collections in the face of new theatrical competition and determining how close it can get to the Rs. 220 crore-plus range during its remaining run.

More Pages: Mirzapur - The Movie Box Office Collection , Mirzapur - The Movie Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ramayana makers plan PATHBREAKING pre-Diwali release; Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer expected to release worldwide on November 5

SCOOP: Ramayana makers plan PATHBREAKING…

EXCLUSIVE: Srikanth makers Tushar Hiranandani and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani announce Ragda 25; film based on Indian Army’s first experimental batch of 25 women

EXCLUSIVE: Srikanth makers Tushar…

BREAKING: PVR Inox announces a delicious offer - Buy 4 tickets of Drishyam The Conclusion and get Pav Bhaji free

BREAKING: PVR Inox announces a delicious…

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli trailer to be unveiled on September 30; makers plan special welcome with 250 dhols

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli…

Anubhav Sinha launches music label ‘Benaras Beat’ with exclusive songs to be unveiled

Anubhav Sinha launches music label ‘Benaras…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s Mauja Hi Mauja lands a BIG Rs. 60 crore distribution deal with PVR Inox

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s Mauja Hi…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification