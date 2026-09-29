Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 25: Film collects Rs. 41 lakh on Monday, sees 63.72% drop; total reaches Rs. 211.94 crore

Mirzapur – The Movie continued its theatrical run into its fourth week, collecting Rs. 0.41 crore on Monday, September 28. The latest collection takes the film's cumulative India net total to Rs. 211.94 crore. The Day 25 collection represents a 63.72% decline from Sunday, when the film had collected Rs. 1.13 crore. The film had recorded a substantial 92.65% jump on Saturday, collecting Rs. 1.31 crore, before easing on Sunday.

Mirzapur – The Movie's fourth weekend closed at Rs. 3.12 crore, taking its total beyond the Rs. 211 crore mark. The film's fourth weekend business comprises Rs. 0.68 crore on Friday, Rs. 1.31 crore on Saturday and Rs. 1.13 crore on Sunday. The film had entered its fourth week after collecting Rs. 208.38 crore by the end of Week 3. Its first week remains its biggest phase, with Rs. 143.75 crore, followed by Rs. 48.75 crore in Week 2 and Rs. 15.88 crore in Week 3.

With the film continuing to play in theatres, the focus now shifts to its weekday hold and how much it can add during its fourth week. Bollywood Hungama currently lists the film's India net at Rs. 211.94 crore, with its India gross at Rs. 252.31 crore and worldwide gross at Rs. 311.84 crore.

The film's next phase will be about sustaining collections in the face of new theatrical competition and determining how close it can get to the Rs. 220 crore-plus range during its remaining run.