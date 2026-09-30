Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn vs Ajay Devgn! Vijay Salgaonkar needs just Rs. 201.60 cr. to dethrone Singham from Top 10 franchises

The Drishyam franchise is on the verge of a major box-office milestone. With Drishyam: The Conclusion set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, the Ajay Devgn-led franchise is likely to make a significant jump on Bollywood Hungama’s list of the highest-grossing Hindi franchises of all time.

The Drishyam franchise currently stands at No. 21, with a combined India net collection of Rs. 307.67 crore. The original Drishyam, released in 2015, contributed Rs. 67.13 crore, while Drishyam 2 went on to collect a remarkable Rs. 240.54 crore in 2022.

However, Drishyam 3 is entering the race with considerably higher expectations. box-office tracking suggests that the film is looking at an opening of around Rs. 50 crore, with the potential to go higher towards the Rs. 55–60 crore range. The film had already sold over 1 lakh tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis by Tuesday afternoon, indicating strong momentum ahead of its release.

And that opening could be just the beginning.

To break into the Top 10, the Drishyam franchise needs to cross the current No. 10 franchise, Singham, which has a cumulative India net collection of Rs. 509.27 crore. In other words, Drishyam 3 needs to contribute at least Rs. 201.60 crore to push the franchise past Singham.

Interestingly, Drishyam 3 is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Drishyam 2 Rs. 240.54 crore in less than a week. If that happens, the franchise will comfortably move beyond the Top 10 cut-off.

The current Top 10 also gives an indication of the company Drishyam is looking to join. Singham sits at No. 10 with Rs. 509.27 crore, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa at Rs. 518.82 crore, Animal at Rs. 556.36 crore, Gadar at Rs. 602.33 crore and Baahubali at Rs. 635.82 crore. At the top are Housefull, Stree, Ek Tha Tiger, Pushpa and Dhurandhar.

The interesting part is that Drishyam 3 does not necessarily need another blockbuster-sized run to make the Top 10. A collection of just over Rs. 200 crore would be enough to achieve the mathematical jump. Given the film’s current advance momentum and Bollywood Hungama’s tracking of a Rs. 50 crore-plus opening, the franchise has put itself firmly in contention.

Of course, the eventual position will depend on how Drishyam 3 performs after its opening weekend and, more importantly, how strongly it holds through the following weeks. But one thing is clear: after building from Rs. 67.13 crore with Drishyam to Rs. 240.54 crore with Drishyam 2, the Vijay Salgaonkar saga is now eyeing a place among the biggest Hindi film franchises in India.