Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film pairs Ahaan Panday with Sharvari for the first time.

Yash Raj Films has announced the title of its upcoming romantic action drama, Beparwah, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2027. The production house unveiled the title alongside a teaser poster, marking exactly five months until the film arrives in cinemas.

YRF announces title of Ahaan Panday, Sharvari starrer – Beparwah to release on March 26, 2027

Beparwah brings together Ahaan Panday, who rose to prominence with Saiyaara, and Sharvari for their first on-screen collaboration. The project marks Ahaan’s second film with Yash Raj Films following his acting debut in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, in which he starred opposite Aneet Padda. With his next outing, the actor will explore the romantic action genre under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar.

For Sharvari, the film adds another major project to her growing filmography. The pairing with Ahaan brings together two young performers in a story that combines romance and action, although further details about their characters and the plot remain under wraps.

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The film also marks Zafar’s return to Yash Raj Films, with which he has previously collaborated on projects including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. His association with the banner has spanned romantic comedy, action and sports drama, with Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai emerging as prominent commercial successes. With Beparwah, the filmmaker returns to the production house for another big-screen entertainer.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film has been shot across international locations in the United Kingdom and sets in India. Its combination of romance and action places it among YRF’s upcoming theatrical projects aimed at a wide audience.

The March 26, 2027 release date positions Beparwah for a worldwide theatrical launch. With the title now officially revealed, the film has taken another step towards its release, while further details about the story, supporting cast and promotional campaign are awaited.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films bags overseas distribution rights of Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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