Last Sunday, September 20, the title song of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was launched with much fanfare at Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House. The grand event instantly added to the buzz around the film, which is being positioned as a clean family entertainer in the quintessential Sooraj Barjatya space. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt of another significant development concerning the much-awaited film. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has acquired its overseas distribution rights.

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films bags overseas distribution rights of Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The distribution arm of the premier production house will release Yeh Prem Mol Liya across international markets. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “YRF has a very strong distribution network and is known to secure the best possible screens across key overseas territories. With YRF coming on board, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is expected to get a healthy release in the major international markets.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions and marks the fourth association between the banner and YRF. Their relationship dates back to Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), which was also distributed internationally by YRF. Sooraj Barjatya’s previous directorial, Uunchai (2022), was released worldwide by YRF, that is, both in India and overseas. A year later, YRF also handled the India distribution of Dono (2023), the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya, starring Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon. The film was released by YRF in India in Mumbai, Delhi/UP, East Punjab, Rajasthan, Mysore, Tamil Nadu/Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

With the overseas distribution now locked, all eyes are on the film’s India distribution. It remains to be seen which studio or distribution company comes on board to release Yeh Prem Mol Liya domestically. Considering the Rajshri brand, Sooraj Barjatya’s strong recall among family audiences and the film’s commercial cast, the India rights are also expected to generate considerable interest within the trade.

Interestingly, Yeh Prem Mol Liya also has a strong YRF connection through its lead pair. Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are managed as YRF Talents, making the studio’s association with the film all the more noteworthy.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in cinemas on November 27.

Also Read: From Udta Teer to Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann Khurrana explores comedy and family drama

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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