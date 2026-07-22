Earlier in the year, there were reports about Aamir Khan teaming up with debutant director Rahul Mody for a film based on the life of controversial start-up king, Ashneer Grover. The news spread like wildfire, leading to all sorts of conversations in the digital world. Soon after, it was revealed that Shraddha Kapoor will play the female lead in the film alongside Aamir and it would go on floors in March 2027, once Aamir is done shooting for a period-drama with Ashutosh Gowarikar.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan opts out of Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences; Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor on hunt for a new actor

But the latest we learnt that Aamir Khan has decided to opt out of the Ashneer Grover film due to creative differences. "Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups, and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informs that Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor are however committed to make the film. "The real life couple is now looking to recast the film, and get a relatively younger name to play the part of Ashneer Grover. The conversations are on with two - three top names, and the cast is expected to be locked soon," the source tells us further.

The film will be produced by Shraddha Kapoor with a leading studio, and the actress will also be playing the key character of Ashneer's wife in the film.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s 10-year-old video proves his stand on Sonam Wangchuk hasn’t changed; superstar had then said, “3 Idiots is based on Five Point Someone, not on any real-life person”

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