Vir Hirani is set to explore a new aspect of his career as he ventures into voice acting. The actor will lend his voice to Mowgli in an upcoming AI-generated Indian feature film inspired by The Jungle Book. The film is being produced by Sripal Morakhia and directed by Soumitra Ranade, with a Hindi voice track.

Vir Hirani to voice Mowgli in upcoming AI-generated feature film inspired by The Jungle Book

The project comes after Vir's streaming debut as Pritam Parker in Avinash Arun's Pritam & Pedro, which also stars Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey. His performance in the series has received a positive response from viewers, with many expressing their appreciation for his work and referring to him as the 'national crush'.

Apart from his on-screen presence, Vir's voice has also drawn attention. His distinctive voice has reportedly led to several offers for voice-over and dubbing assignments, including projects in animation. He has also received requests for voice notes and ASMR recordings.

With the upcoming film, Vir will take on the character of Mowgli, bringing his interpretation to the familiar fictional character through voice, expressions and characterisation. The project will give him an opportunity to explore a different form of performance and add another dimension to his work.

His association with the film also comes at a time when more Indian actors are exploring voice acting for animated projects. For Vir, the upcoming feature marks another step in his career following the response to Pritam & Pedro.

Also Read : Vir Hirani turns surfer for his latest getaway, and his caption is too funny to miss: “Holidaying like I got…”

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