Actor Tiger Shroff has sold a residential apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for Rs 9 crores, according to property registration documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. The transaction was registered on October 22, 2026, adding to the actor’s recent property deals in Mumbai and Pune.

Tiger Shroff sells Mumbai’s Khar apartment for Rs 9 crores

The apartment is located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West. According to the documents, the property has a carpet area of 1,291.14 square feet, along with an exclusive area of 95.80 square feet. The deal was registered at an approximate rate of Rs 64,891 per square foot. The transaction also involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 54 lakhs and included two covered car parking spaces.

Shroff had purchased the apartment from developer Keystone Realtors Private Limited on July 17, 2018, for Rs 7.61 crores. He took possession of the property on November 30, 2019, the documents stated. The actor could not be reached for comment on the sale.

Tiger Shroff’s Other Property Transactions

This is not the first time Shroff has sold a property in the same residential project. A year earlier, the actor sold another apartment at Rustomjee Paramount for Rs 15.6 crores, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards. The sale reportedly earned him a gain of nearly 31%.

The earlier apartment was located on the 22nd floor and had a carpet area of 1,989.72 square feet and a built-up area of 2,189 square feet. Shroff had purchased it in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crores before selling it in 2025 for Rs 15.6 crores. The transaction included three car parking spaces, while the buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 93.60 lakhs and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Rustomjee Paramount is spread across 1.65 acres and offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, according to Square Yards.

Earlier in 2026, Shroff also sold a residential property in Pune’s Hadapsar for Rs 8.87 crores, as per registration documents accessed by Zapkey. He had purchased the apartment in March 2024 for Rs 7.5 crores, translating into a gross return on investment of 18.3%, according to the data platform.

Located in the Yoo Pune building developed by Panchshil Realty, the apartment measures 4,249 square feet and was sold along with three parking spaces. The transaction, registered on March 31, 2026, was valued at approximately Rs 20,891 per square foot. Stamp duty of over Rs 62 lakhs and registration charges of Rs 30,000 were paid.

Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. He is known for his action-oriented roles and dance performances.

The latest property sale comes days after a firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai’s Juhu area. On the evening of October 18, at least two men allegedly opened fire at his car before fleeing on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

Also Read : No football, no gym, no restaurants? Tiger Shroff shooting raises a FRIGHTENING question: Are Bollywood stars becoming PRISONERS of their own fame?

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