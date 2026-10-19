Mumbai witnessed a shooting incident in suburban Juhu on Sunday evening, October 18, after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car. Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s residence late at night to check on his well-being and review the situation. The visit came as the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch began investigating the attack and searching for those responsible.

Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: Eknath Shinde visits actor’s residence after gunfire in Juhu; Police launch manhunt

Visuals shared by news agency ANI and circulated on social media showed Eknath Shinde meeting Shroff at his residence. In the footage, the actor appeared with dressings right below the neck, on his arm, and a crepe bandage too around his arm. Shinde has not yet addressed the media about the incident. According to the information available, the state government has indicated that the matter is being treated seriously, while the police continue efforts to identify and apprehend the assailants.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police (Visuals source: Shivsena PR) — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026



According to preliminary reports, the incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday near Pushpa Park in Juhu, when Shroff was returning from a football session. The assailants reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at the actor’s BMW. Shroff is said to have escaped without sustaining any bullet injuries, although the vehicle was hit during the firing.

The Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch subsequently cordoned off the area where the firing took place. Investigators reportedly recovered empty bullet shells from the scene, while forensic teams were mobilised to examine the evidence. The investigation is also focusing on CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved. Reports indicate that the police are examining available evidence and pursuing leads as the search continues across the city.

Shortly after the incident, a message circulating on social media allegedly claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. However, the claim remains unverified. Senior police officials have reportedly indicated that all angles are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, and no conclusion has been established regarding the identity or motive of the assailants.

The incident has prompted heightened attention to the investigation, with authorities working to establish the circumstances surrounding the firing and trace those involved. Further details are expected as the police continue their probe into the shooting near Pushpa Park in Juhu.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff safe after firing incident reported under Juhu Police Station

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