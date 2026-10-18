A firing incident has been reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai, with actor Tiger Shroff confirmed to be safe following the incident. According to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police said that the actor has not sustained any gunshot injuries.

Tiger Shroff safe after firing incident reported under Juhu Police Station

ANI reported on Sunday, “A firing incident has been reported under Juhu Police Station. Actor Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway: Mumbai Police.”

The circumstances surrounding the firing incident are not known yet. Mumbai Police is currently carrying out further investigation to establish the details of the incident.

Tiger Shroff is safe

The development sparked concern given Tiger Shroff’s connection to the incident. However, police have clarified that the actor is safe and has not suffered any gunshot injury.

The investigation remains underway, and more information is expected as the police establish the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Sachin Sawant wrote on X, “The news of a shooting at actor Tiger Shroff’s car is utterly shocking. What’s exactly going on in Mumbai? The murder of Baba Siddique, a shooting at Salman Khan’s house, threats to numerous actors and producers… Law and order in Mumbai has gone completely haywire."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sabbir Khan reflects on the PRIDE of launching Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal: “It becomes your GLORY”; says mass cinema needs to EVOLVE: “It should reach out to maximum people but with intellect. We can’t recycle the same tropes”

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