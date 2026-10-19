Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam said the suspects were caught within 15 minutes of receiving information and would be handed over to Mumbai Police.

Three men accused of being involved in the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai have been apprehended by the Kota City Police in Rajasthan. According to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam, the three suspects were travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express when the police team intercepted them. Two of the accused are from Haryana, while the third is from Bihar.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Three accused arrested by Kota police while travelling on Pune-Jaipur express

Speaking about the operation with ANI, Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam said the police received information about the suspects on Monday morning and acted swiftly to apprehend them. She said, "This morning, we received information, prompting us to activate our team. We learned that the three primary suspects involved in the firing were travelling by train and were due to arrive in Kota. Acting on this information, our team, within just 15 minutes, set a trap and thoroughly searched the entire train. Through this swift action by the Kota City Police, we have apprehended all three suspects responsible for the firing. We will soon hand the suspects over to the Mumbai Police. The names of these three individuals are: Rehan, alias Sukka, from Sonipat, Haryana; Hritik Kurmi, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, who had been residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for the past few years; and one minor. We have apprehended and detained all three, and we will now hand them over to the Mumbai Police."

Gautam further explained that the police covered exit points, platforms and other locations to apprehend the suspects. The team received information at around 9:45 am, and the Mumbai Police have since arrived to take custody of the accused.

Providing details of the preliminary questioning, Gautam said, "Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity. The other two, one of whom is a minor and the other, Rehan, work as labourers in Sonipat. Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there. Rehan had previously been in contact with Anil Pandit..."

The firing incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to Mumbai Police, the accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. While Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch indicated that the attack may have been planned after the accused monitored the actor's movements. The shooters allegedly knew that Tiger regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays and had conducted reconnaissance before carrying out the attack. Following the firing, they reportedly travelled along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri, abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. Preliminary intelligence suggested that the suspects subsequently crossed the Maharashtra border to evade law enforcement.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night following the incident. He said the actor had sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. Shinde also stated that Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government's support.

Speaking about the incident, Shinde said, "Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, security outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area has been tightened following the firing incident. Police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets, along with police vehicles, were seen outside the actor's residence.

The case includes charges under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The three suspects are expected to be handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Also Read : Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: CM Devendra Fadnavis confirms that accused have been identified; assures that arrests will be made soon

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