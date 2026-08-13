Singer Sonu Nigam has purchased a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction was registered on August 6, 2026, and adds to the singer’s recent activity in Mumbai’s real estate market.

Sonu Nigam buys office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 1 crore: Report

According to the registration documents, the office is located in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road and has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft. The purchaser has been listed as Sonu Agamkumar Nigam, which is the singer’s full name. The seller of the commercial property is Singular Health Private Limited.

The documents show that Sonu Nigam paid Rs 6 lakhs as stamp duty for the transaction, in addition to a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Including the stamp duty, the total disclosed expenditure on the property comes to Rs 1.06 crore.

Based on the stated consideration value and the carpet area, the transaction works out to approximately Rs 38,710 per sq ft. The purchase highlights the continued demand for commercial real estate in Mumbai’s established western suburbs, particularly areas such as Andheri, Bandra and Juhu, which remain popular among high-value buyers.

Sonu Nigam’s recent real estate transactions

The latest purchase comes after several property transactions involving Sonu Nigam over the past two years. The singer has been involved in both commercial property deals and land transactions, particularly in areas around Mumbai.

In May 2026, Nigam sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat, which is part of the Mumbai 3.0 development region, for Rs 95 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Earlier, in April 2026, he sold multiple land parcels in Karjat measuring more than 1.9 hectares for a total consideration of Rs. 1.95 crores. Karjat, located in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, is a hill station situated close to Mumbai and has seen growing interest in real estate and land transactions.

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