Actor Muzammil Ibrahim has joined the cast of SVC63 (working title), the Salman Khan and Nayanthara led project, and has already begun shooting for the film, Variety India has reported. Calling it a special milestone, Ibrahim said, “It’s a bucket-list moment for me.” Details about his character have not been revealed.

Muzammil Ibrahim joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer SVC63

SVC63 is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on Eid 2027.

Salman Khan began work on the project in April, sharing the news on social media. The makers have kept the plot under wraps while building an ensemble cast that also includes Rahul Dev, Jackie Shroff and Sagarika Ghatge, known for Chak De! India.

Ibrahim began his career as a model before making his acting debut in Pooja Bhatt’s 2007 thriller Dhokha. He went on to appear in Will You Marry Me? (2012) and Race 2 (2013). Following a quieter phase in films, he found renewed attention with the espionage series Special OPS, in which he played RAW agent Avinash. He is also in talks for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Love And War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Director Vamshi Paidipally has previously helmed Munna, Oopiri, Maharshi and Varisu (2023). Salman Khan has now worked with 11 South Indian directors, including Prabhu Deva on Wanted and Dabangg 3, Siddique on Bodyguard, Suresh Krissna on Love, Vijaya Bhaskar on Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar and A.R. Murugadoss on Sikandar.

Khan, who headlines SVC63, is currently awaiting the release of his international project 7 Dogs, co-starring Monica Bellucci and Sanjay Dutt. Nayanthara will next be seen in the Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups.

Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer directed by Vamshi Paidipally

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