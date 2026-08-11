She plays Arya Sinha, a piano teacher who travels from India to northern Minnesota to help a struggling band programme while confronting personal and professional challenges.

Indian actor Sayani Gupta is set to make her U.S. feature film debut with Arya, an upcoming independent film written and directed by Neil Tuli. The project is currently being filmed in Duluth, Minnesota, with principal photography underway.

Sayani Gupta to make U.S. feature film debut with Arya

Gupta will play the titular character, Arya Sinha, a disciplined piano teacher who has trained at a prestigious Indian conservatory. According to the film’s synopsis, Arya reluctantly travels to northern Minnesota after taking up an assignment to help revive a struggling school band programme. While pursuing the opportunity, she also hopes to advance her career ambitions in India.

However, Arya’s new surroundings prove to be far different from what she is accustomed to. As she struggles to adjust to the unfamiliar and chaotic environment, she is forced to reconsider her tightly controlled approach to life. The story follows her journey as she confronts insecurities she has kept hidden and begins to develop a different understanding of what success means to her.

Gupta is known for her work in films and series including Delhi Crime, Axone, Parched and The Hungry. Her breakout performance came in Shonali Bose’s Margarita with a Straw, in which she played a blind Pakistani-Bangladeshi queer student activist. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014.

She later received an International Indian Film Academy Award nomination for her performance in the Hindi socio-political drama Article 15, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

For Tuli, Arya marks his feature directorial debut. He has previously worked in strategy roles at Netflix and Illumination. The film is being produced through his banner American Haathi, along with Pallavi and Keertana Sastry of Adda G Productions, known for Land of Gold.

Apart from acting, Gupta has also explored filmmaking, having written, directed and produced the short film Aasmani. She is also serving as an executive producer on Arya, adding another role to her involvement in the project.

Also Read : Bejoy Nambiar-backed Duet, starring Sidhant Gupta and directed by Sheetal Menon, becomes first short film to release on Spotify

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