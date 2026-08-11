Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha has locked a new theatrical release date. The upcoming film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, will now arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The makers officially announced the revised release date, putting an end to speculation around the film's theatrical schedule.

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha gets new release date; Laxman Utekar directorial to hit theatres on December 4, 2026

Earlier, Eetha was scheduled to release on August 28. Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal that the makers are keen on changing the release date of the film. In July, in a report published by the portal, a source was quoted saying, “The producers – Maddock Films – are wondering whether to prepone the release or postpone. However, it is clear that they don’t plan to bring the film on the original release date – August 28. In a few days, they are expected to make an official announcement on the change of release date.”

Announcing the new date, the makers shared in a statement, ‘After the teaser broke all records, the team behind EETHA is back with great news for cinema lovers. Directed by Laxman Utekar, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, with music by Ajay Atul, and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, Eetha promises to bring a spirited new story to the big screen this December. Paan mein paan chakhna ho toh meetha! Aur toofan ko nachte dekhna ho toh…EETHA!”

The makers further announced, “Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations are all set for audiences to get ready for EETHA, as the much-awaited film arrives on the big screen on December 4, 2026.”

The film is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a renowned Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Maharashtra's celebrated folk theatre artists. Fondly known as Eetha, her life and legacy form the central narrative of the film. It is backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations and features Shraddha as Eetha Bai alongside Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Eetha marks the first collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and filmmaker Laxman Utekar. While both have been associated with successful projects under the Maddock Films banner, they have previously worked on separate films. The upcoming biographical drama brings them together for a story that takes Shraddha into a performance-driven role that is different from her work in Maddock's horror-comedy franchise.

The film also marks another collaboration between producer Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar. The duo has previously worked together on films including Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava.

Adding to the film's music lineup is the acclaimed composer duo Ajay-Atul, who have scored the film. With its focus on the life of a prominent figure from Maharashtra's folk theatre tradition, Eetha is now gearing up for its December 4, 2026 theatrical release.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha won’t arrive on August 28; likely to be preponed or postponed

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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