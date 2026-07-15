The teaser of Eetha, which was attached with Cocktail 2, has got a rocking response and it has significantly enhanced the hype for the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer. The film was scheduled for a release on August 28 but it seems like the much-awaited period flick might not arrive that day, Bollywood Hungama has learned.

SCOOP: Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha won’t arrive on August 28; likely to be preponed or postponed

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The producers – Maddock Films – are wondering whether to prepone the release or postpone. However, it is clear that they don’t plan to bring the film on the original release date – August 28. In a few days, they are expected to make an official announcement on the change of release date.”

Until last week, as many as 4 films were scheduled to release in the last week of August. The first film to book the coveted slot was Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Like the much-loved first part, the sequel stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and others. Later, makers of The Vvan also announced that they would arrive on the same date – August 28. Last week, the makers of the Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer announced that the jungle adventure flick will now arrive in cinemas on September 25.

On June 21, it was announced that one of the year’s most-awaited films, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, would arrive in cinemas on Wednesday, August 26. With four films scheduled for the same week, it was widely expected that at least one or two of them would move, as such a crowded clash was unlikely.

The source said, “There is chatter in the trade that the producers of Eetha want to avoid a clash with Toxic, and it may be a sensible decision. Both films are expected to be major box-office performers, while Eetha has the potential to enjoy an exceptional run in Maharashtra. In the event of a clash, the business of both films could get divided in this crucial market.”

Eetha features Shraddha Kapoor in the role of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) fame, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

It now remains to be seen whether Eetha’s release will be advanced or pushed. If preponed, could it arrive during the Independence Day weekend? Another possibility is August 7, though Maddock Films’ Prahaar is currently scheduled for that date and may have to move to accommodate Eetha. If postponed, the film could arrive sometime in September. For now, only time will tell which date the makers eventually choose.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha sparks title row: NCP and Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family seek title change

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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