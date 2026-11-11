The box office performance of Hanuman Ansh has stunned one and all in the trade and industry. The film was released in cinemas on August 7 and initially struggled to attract footfalls. However, its fortunes changed dramatically in the third week, following which it exploded at the box office in its fourth and fifth weeks. Despite stiff competition from Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie, Hanuman Ansh continued to thrive in cinemas. Ultimately, the film, made on a very modest budget, went on to collect more than Rs. 300 crores at the box office. With Hanuman Ansh achieving a rare and extraordinary success, the team has now decided to celebrate its historic run. Accordingly, a grand success bash will be held in Mumbai in a few days.

EXCLUSIVE: Rs. 300 crore blockbuster Hanuman Ansh to have a UNIQUE success bash in Mumbai; guests to be served ONLY pure veg, satvik food

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The success party of Hanuman Ansh will take place over the weekend in Mumbai. The entire team of the film, including the producers, director Vishal Chaturvedi and the star cast, will be present in full force. Representatives of Cinepolis India, which distributed the film, will also be in attendance. After all, they played an important role in the film's success by ensuring that it received a proper theatrical release.”

The source continued, “However, this won't be your typical film success bash. Interestingly, no alcohol or non-vegetarian food will be served at the party. Instead, guests will be treated to pure vegetarian, satvik food, in keeping with the beliefs of the team and the spiritual theme of Hanuman Ansh. The makers want the celebration to reflect the values and sentiments associated with the film.”

Hanuman Ansh chronicles the life of Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Chandan K Anand, Anil Rastogi, Bhagvandas Patel, Nikhil Dubey, Purnima Tiwari and others. The film is expected to be the first instalment of a three-part series.

In a recent interview, one of its producers, Namrata Singh, revealed for the first time the film's actual budget and a detailed break-up of its expenses. She told The Economic Times, “The film was made at a total cost of Rs 1.7 crore. Haldiram’s provided Rs 1.25 crore towards prints and advertising (P&A) as part of the co-production arrangement. Of the P&A budget, we spent approximately Rs. 65-70 lakhs on marketing, with the remaining amount going towards the release. We wanted to ensure that the film remained in theatres for three weeks, which involved an additional expenditure of over Rs. 40 lakhs. The overall expenditure, including production and P&A, was approximately Rs. 2.95 crores or close to Rs. 3 crores.”

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More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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