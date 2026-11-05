Defence journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh have announced that their formal association with Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has come to an end. In a joint statement released on November 5, the co-authors of the India’s Most Fearless book series said the film has evolved beyond the account of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash featured in their work.

Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh end association with Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi; say film has moved beyond their book’s account

The statement read, “Rahul Singh and I (Shiv Aroor) would like to share that our association with Maatrubhumi (earlier titled Battle of Galwan) has come to a close. As the film has evolved, it has moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident in our India’s Most Fearless series that first brought us on board.”

The two journalists also thanked the film’s lead actor Salman Khan, director Apoorva Lakhia and the rest of the team for the opportunity to be associated with the project. They added, “We are grateful to Salman Khan, Apoorva Lakhia and the entire team for their warmth and the opportunity to be part of this journey. We hold them in the highest regard and wish them the very best as they bring their vision to the screen. Our heartfelt wishes for the film’s success will always be with them.”

A statement from @RahulSinghx & me, as we wish the Maatrubhumi film team the very best! @BeingSalmanKhan @LakhiaApoorva @SKFilmsOfficial #IndiasMostFearless — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 5, 2026

A project rooted in the Galwan Valley clash

Aroor and Singh’s association with the film began with a chapter in India’s Most Fearless 3, published in 2022, which documented the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Director Apoorva Lakhia acquired the rights to the chapter in 2023, and Aroor was also credited for the film’s story alongside Suresh Nair.

The film is based on the deadly hand-to-hand confrontation in which Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, portrayed by Salman Khan, and 19 other Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The development comes as the film prepares for its next promotional phase. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, its 4-minute-and-43-second trailer received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification on November 4. The trailer is expected to be unveiled on November 6. The film’s theatrical release date, however, remains unconfirmed, with November 20 and December 11 reportedly under consideration.

Also Read: SCOOP: 4.43 minute long Maatrubhumi trailer passed by CBFC; makers now eye November 20 or December 11 for release

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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