Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding Salman Khan’s much-awaited Maatrubhumi. The film was initially announced as Battle Of Galwan before being rechristened Maatrubhumi earlier this year. Based on the 2020 conflict between India and China, the film reportedly encountered hurdles over its content and references to China, especially in light of the improving diplomatic relations between the two countries. Recently, we reported a major development wherein the film reportedly received clearance from the government. While the film is yet to get a censor certificate, a major development happened as the trailer of the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

SCOOP: 4.43 minute long Maatrubhumi trailer passed by CBFC; makers now eye November 20 or December 11 for release

As per the CBFC website, the trailer of Maatrubhumi was passed yesterday, Wednesday, November 4. The trailer has received a U/A 16+ certificate and it has a runtime of 4 minutes and 43 seconds long.

We had earlier reported that Maatrubhumi is expected to be released on November 13. A source shared an update, “With the delay in receiving the censor certificate, it is unlikely that Maatrubhumi can arrive next week. Hence, the makers are now planning to bring it on November 20. Another date that the team is considering is December 11.”

Jio Studios will handle all India distribution of Maatrubhumi. The source said, “The announcement of the new release date is expected in a few days.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi STILL awaits CBFC screening despite government clearance; November 13 release eyed to avoid clashes with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Gunmaaster G9, Eetha

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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