The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, is yet to receive a theatrical release date following reported reshoots and pending CBFC screening.

Salman Khan has returned to playback singing after more than a decade with his latest track, ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. The song was released in the early hours of Wednesday on the Salman Khan Films Music YouTube channel, adding to the film's growing music album.

Salman Khan returns to playback singing after 11 years with ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ from Maatrubhumi

The music video opens with glimpses of Salman entering a recording studio, putting on his headphones and singing the track. Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh is seen playing the guitar in a red sari. The song features the lyrics, “Teri sexy beauty ka fan ban gaya hu man, main do peg pee ke aeroplane ban gaya hu.”

Set inside an aeroplane hangar, the video features Chitrangda and background dancers dressed as air hostesses in red outfits, with some of them also seen playing the trumpet. Salman is seen dancing alongside a group of men who appear to be his fellow soldiers enjoying some time off. He later joins Chitrangda on the dance floor. In the film, the actress plays his wife, marking the first time the two actors have been paired together on screen.

Written and composed by Sajid Khan, ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ features Muskaan on female vocals. Salman’s return to singing comes 11 years after his previous playback contributions to films. He has earlier lent his voice to tracks such as ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ from Nikkhil Advani’s 2015 film Hero and ‘Hangover’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s 2014 action comedy Kick.

With this release, the makers have unveiled five songs from Maatrubhumi, although the film's theatrical release date is yet to be announced. The album also includes the patriotic title track, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Sameer Anjaan and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. Other songs include ‘Main Hoon’, composed and sung by Ayaan Lall with vocals by Ghoshal and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed, and ‘Chand Dekh Lena’, featuring vocals by Nihal Tauro and Ankona Mukherjee. Another patriotic number, ‘Jai Hind’, written by Sameer and composed by Reshammiya, was released last month with Stebin Ben on vocals. ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ is the fifth track and the peppiest number from the film so far.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi has been awaiting its release following reported concerns surrounding its portrayal of the Indo-China conflict. Initially titled Battle of Galwan, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. It was subsequently renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Reports also suggested that portions of the film were reshot to introduce a family-drama angle instead of keeping the narrative strictly focused on the military conflict. Following the reshoots, the film is yet to receive a screening date with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres in April this year, but the makers have not announced a revised release date so far.

Also Read : SCOOP: 4.43 minute long Maatrubhumi trailer passed by CBFC; makers now eye November 20 or December 11 for release

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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