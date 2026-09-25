India’s first World Happpiness Summit concluded today at New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru, drawing a full-day audience into a conversation the country rarely pauses for: what does it truly take to be happy? Hosted by Happpy AiR – Atman in Ravi, the Happpiness Ambassador, the summit brought together voices from entertainment, public life, entrepreneurship, spirituality, wellness and social leadership, and closed with a collective resolve to make Bengaluru the world’s happiest city.

Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and more discuss happiness at India’s FIRST World Happpiness Summit: “Gratitude is something that you have to practice”

Positioned as India’s first World Happpiness Summit, the day-long gathering was built around the idea that lasting happiness rests on three pillars, Pleasure, Peace and Purpose, the three Ps that give the brand its distinctive spelling. In a city celebrated as India’s technology and innovation capital, the summit sought to add a new dimension to Bengaluru’s identity, one that places wellbeing and fulfilment alongside ambition and growth.

The morning session opened with the lighting of the lamp and an invocation, followed by Dr. Kiran Bedi on the Fundamentals of Happiness and Arjun Kapoor on The Secret of Happiness. A panel on Success and Happiness brought together Govind Mahtani, Shareen, Nikhil Kamath and Hema Sardesai, while a second panel explored the Manifestation of Happiness through Attraction with Dr. Amiett Kumar, Tarun Mishra, Rohit Khandelwal and Bhupendra Singh. Dr. Saamdu Chetri, a pioneer of Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness philosophy, offered a global perspective on measuring wellbeing over wealth.

The afternoon carried the momentum forward with Sonu Sharma on How to Be Happy Every Day and Aisshwarya DKS on The Science of Happiness. A panel on The Art of Being Happy featured Sruthi Hariharan, Preetika Rao, Archika Sudhanshu, Dr. Aadhyaa Kumar and Renuka Goswami. Bringing the marquee sessions to a close, Shilpa Shetty spoke on The 3 Keys to Eternal Happiness, weaving together the wellness and positivity that have long defined her public life.

Through the day, the summit also presented the Champion Awards, honouring individuals and organisations that foster positive work environments and champion the wellbeing of their people, extending the happiness conversation from the personal to the workplace.

Reflecting on the day, Happpy AiR – Atman in Ravi, the Happpiness Ambassador said, “Today, hundreds of people came together not to chase happiness, but to experience it, and that is the shift we set out to create. Happiness is not a reward we earn at the end of a long climb. It is a way of living, made of Pleasure, Peace and Purpose. If Bengaluru can lead the world in technology and enterprise, it can just as surely lead the world in happiness. This summit is not a conclusion, it is the beginning of a larger movement to make this a Happy World.”

Speaking at the summit, Dr. Kiran Bedi said, “Before you desire something, ask yourself, ‘Do I really deserve it?’ If you don’t, put it off, work for it and earn it. Happiness also comes from the way we look at the challenges in our lives. If we see every problem as an opportunity for growth, a challenge or a lesson to be learnt, it helps us discover what we are truly capable of and what we have within us. Self-talk is equally important you can be your own teacher. You can talk loudly, silently or simply within, but that conversation with yourself can help you understand, learn and grow.”

Reflecting on his session, Arjun Kapoor said, “We often associate happiness with success, achievements and moments of pleasure, while overlooking the importance of finding peace within and having a deeper sense of purpose. The idea of Pleasure, Peace and Purpose coming together resonated deeply with me. For me, happiness is about being present, understanding myself better, appreciating the journey and finding meaning beyond the highs and lows of everyday life. It reminded me that happiness is not something I need to constantly chase; it is something I can create through the way I choose to live, think and connect with myself and the people around me.”

Sharing her thoughts after her keynote, Shilpa Shetty said, “I think we all have our own way of being, and for me, I feel so much in gratitude. Gratitude is something that you have to practice. Even if something doesn’t go your way, I thank the Lord for it not happening. There are so many reasons for me to feel happy when you have good health and your family, there is every reason to feel happy. Whatever has to come your way is part of your journey. I think sometimes we tend to overlook the soul and focus only on the outer body and the name. When I interact with people, I interact on a soul level. I always say ‘Atma Namaste’ — it is my soul greeting you. I truly believe that we were all meant to meet, and if something shifts within us through that meeting, perhaps it was already meant to happen.”

The summit closed with a message from Happpy AiR – Atman in Ravi, “Let’s make this a Happy World, let’s make Bengaluru the world’s happiest city,” followed by a vote of thanks. The initiative is part of the larger #Happpy.AiR.Movement, which seeks to create a wider dialogue around happiness, inner peace and purposeful living.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor to join Kiran Bedi, Jai Madaan and others at World Happpiness Summit 2026 in Bengaluru

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.